Petal is not like other cards. We look at the money you make and the bills you already pay to help you qualify instantly. That means you can get a great credit card and start building your credit score, even if Petal is your first credit card. It’s that easy.
Petal helps you track what you spend and what you can afford. Pay your full bill each month straight from your bank account and never pay a dime in interest.
Prefer to pay over time? Petal tells you exactly what it will cost in dollars, so you can make the payment that’s right for you.
Petal is the first credit card with absolutely no fees. No overdraft fee, late fee, international fee, annual fee, or any-other-kind-of fee.
Better technology means more credit and lower rates than competing intro cards. Buy more of what you need without maxing out your card.
Set reminders, automate payments and never miss a bill. Don’t sweat, we’ve got your back.