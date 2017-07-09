Get early access

Get credit, without a credit score.

Petal is not like other cards. We look at the money you make and the bills you already pay to help you qualify instantly. That means you can get a great credit card and start building your credit score, even if Petal is your first credit card. It’s that easy.

You think in dollars, not interest rates. So do we.

Petal helps you track what you spend and what you can afford. Pay your full bill each month straight from your bank account and never pay a dime in interest.

Prefer to pay over time? Petal tells you exactly what it will cost in dollars, so you can make the payment that’s right for you.

No fees, honestly.

Petal is the first credit card with absolutely no fees. No overdraft fee, late fee, international fee, annual fee, or any-other-kind-of fee.

Easy access.

Better technology means more credit and lower rates than competing intro cards. Buy more of what you need without maxing out your card.

Seriously simple.

Set reminders, automate payments and never miss a bill. Don’t sweat, we’ve got your back.

We're a different kind
of credit card company.

We started Petal to give credit to people who deserve it – and made it honest, simple and accessible. We cut through all the fine print, ditched the fees and created a credit card that makes your life a little easier.

*Petal has absolutely no fees. But, because we mentioned fees, we're required to mention the following: Petal has a variable APR of 17.99% to 24.99%. This APR will vary with the market based on the U.S. Prime Rate. If you are charged interest, the charge will be no less than $.50. This information is accurate as of 9/7/2017.

